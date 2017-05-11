Jlin’s Rust Belt Modernism

With its thumping soul music, eager salespeople, and flashing lights meant to simulate a dance party, the DJ and electronic music section of the Guitar Center in Merrillville, Indiana, is not exactly a quiet oasis. Still, Jerrilynn Patton, the 30-year-old composer and producer who performs as Jlin, somewhat reluctantly considers the place a haven away from home. On a recent sunny afternoon, she drove about 20 minutes to Guitar Center from Gary, the struggling former industrial hub where she was raised and still lives with her parents. As she strolled inside, two teenaged guitarists were plugged into display amplifiers, playing the kind of clumsy blues-rock solos that provide the unofficial soundtrack to every big-box music store in America.

“There’s our superstar!” longtime Guitar Center employee Daryl King howled at Patton. “You know I follow you. I saw your Native Instruments video.” Several weeks before, the Berlin-based manufacturer of software synthesizers had published a short documentary about Jlin’s music. Dark Energy, her 2015 debut album, built a world of magnificent rhythmic intricacy from a foundation of Chicago-style footwork, making her a rising star in the world of experimental dance music. “I’ve been workin’,” she answered. “I went to Berlin to do that. We shot it, and next thing I know they’re like, ‘Here it is!’”

With her Old Navy sweatshirt, cargo shorts, Timberlands, and dreadlocks halfway hidden under a black bandana, Patton wasn’t easily recognizable as an internationally acclaimed musician. She likes to joke that because she’s a black woman with a rugged, no-nonsense style of dress, strangers usually assume she raps or makes hip-hop beats when they learn her profession. Then, after they hear her tracks, they ask her if she went to Juilliard.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, when Patton was a college student and then a worker in steel mills in Gary and nearby East Chicago, she began crafting footwork tracks in her spare time, using pirated audio software. A few years and countless tracks later, the UK music magazine The Wire named Dark Energy the best release of 2015, and brands like Rick Owens, Chanel, and Adidas Originals used her music in fashion shows. Patton quit her job at the mill after Dark Energy became a surprise hit, but she didn’t leave her hometown. Now, she spends her days working in the home studio she’s set up in her childhood bedroom, prepping for the release of her second album Black Origami, hanging out with her parents and friends, and occasionally dropping in on an inauspicious early mentor.

“I used to come here with the silliest questions in the world, because I didn’t know anything,” she said at Guitar Center. “I would ask him a kazillion questions. Everybody would direct me to him, because they knew I talked to him all the time. They’d be like ‘Ask Daryl, ask Daryl.’ That’s how we got to know each other over the years. If I need something, he’s always been the person to help me out.”

“It has to be about four years,” King added. “To see the progression is amazing. I hear her stuff and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s my client!’ Her music now sounds so seasoned.”

At a time when many leading underground club music producers are focused on wringing alien timbres and amorphous textures from their software and synthesizers, Patton remains preoccupied with wild and unpredictable rhythm, creating undulating sheets of sound from samples that are generally easy to recognize as musical instruments and human voices. This determination to plumb the horizontal possibilities of dance music places her in the lineage of her footwork forebears, and also harkens back to 1990s artists like Aphex Twin and Venetian Snares, who turned drum machines into instruments of buzzing ferocity. (Pitchfork recently declared Dark Energy one of the greatest-ever examples of IDM, a genre that plenty of listeners left for dead at least a decade before the album’s release.) Mike Paradinas, the British musician whose record label Planet Mu helped fuel the original IDM boom, signed Jlin for Dark Energy, and the label will also release Black Origami. Her music differs from traditional footwork due to the amount of “filigree” and sonic detail it employs, Pardinas explained.

At times, Black Origami sounds like it’s all filigree, with trilling snares and hand percussion that spiral out from an unseen center and fill every available space with sound. The ceaseless beating drums are invigorating, but they can also be exhausting. If your ear isn’t working hard to keep up, it’s easy to fall behind the music about halfway through the album, and without close attention, all those impeccable details begin to blur into cacophony. When Planet Mu sent the album off to be mastered, the label asked the engineer to temper its sonic aggression. It’s no wonder Patton feels at home amid the overwhelming noise of Guitar Center.

We visited the store while visiting a number of spots in and around Gary that are meaningful to Patton. She is solitary and private, sometimes intensely so, and was reluctant to allow a journalist into her studio and family home. We passed shotgun shacks and bright stucco shopping plazas, a pristine Russian Orthodox cemetery and a roadside store whose marquee declares: “ALL THE COOL KIDS SHOP HERE.”

“I wish I knew more music stores around here,” Patton said while driving through a crowded Gary suburb. “They used to have another one called Rubino’s, but Guitar Center has always been the best one. I would rather go to a place where I know they have something, versus ‘Oh, let me try this place, they might have it.’ This mall area, with a lot of shopping, is kind of why a lot of the small businesses in Gary closed, obviously. Because people were coming out this way instead.

”She’d expressed a similar sentiment as we sat outside of a Panera Bread in nearby Highland, looking at a Whole Foods across the street. “Growing up, I knew what was going on in Gary—a lot of buildings and small businesses closing up—but not really realizing exactly what was going on,” she said. “Especially out here, they were building this area up heavily, as you can see. Any time a Walmart comes into town, that’s kind of it. I hate to see it. Any big company that comes in and puts the smaller one out of business. I wish that wasn’t the case, but that’s the way it goes, you know?”

***

Gary is a company town, and business has been bad for a long time. U.S. Steel founded the city in 1906, building a long thoroughfare called Broadway that runs from the outskirts of Gary on one side to the steel mill at the heart of downtown on the other. 178,320 people lived in Gary at its population peak in 1960, a diverse mix of working-class white and black Americans, as well as immigrants from Latin America and all over Europe. Many of them worked at the mill. Today, the population has dwindled to less than 80,000 residents, 80 percent of whom are black. Thanks mostly to increased automation, the region’s steel workforce has shrunk to about a fifth of its former size. This year, the Gary Redevelopment Commission announced a tourism initiative that reads like dark satire: guided tours of the cavernous abandoned buildings downtown, for gawking urban explorers who want to see firsthand the slow death of a city.

The vast majority of storefronts on Broadway are shuttered, and they bear decaying, hand-lettered signs that mark them as relics of Gary’s golden age: Michael’s Norman Furniture, Coronet, Esquire Men’s Store, California Wigs. The main branch of the public library, a block away on 5th Avenue, closed in 2012. The Northwest Indiana Post-Tribune fled its Gary headquarters in 2009, leaving behind a few telltale shattered windows on an otherwise intact office building. (Formerly the Gary Tribune, the paper escaped the dilapidated name of the city decades before it actually skipped town.) “We used to be the murder capital of the U.S., but there is hardly anybody left to kill,” a resident recently told a Guardian reporter. “We used to be the drug capital of the U.S., but for that you need money, and there aren’t jobs or things to steal here.”

Donald Trump pitched his presidency largely on promises to solve the problems of places like Gary: an industry in decline, a high murder rate, large numbers of people who don’t have access to jobs. But Gary isn’t Trump country. In an overwhelmingly red state, its home county went for Clinton by a sizable majority in the last presidential election. The city has a particular bitterness for the president over his spotty history as a casino owner there in the mid ‘90s. (Read more on that here.) And as a majority black city with close ties to nearby Chicago, Gary has long been a Democratic stronghold.

“I think it’s half and half,” Patton said of what support for Trump there is in Gary and other areas like it–that is, one half people who believe, perhaps misguidedly, in his promises to bring back American jobs; one half who simply respond to his appeals to fear and hatred. “Some people will choose racism over their common sense. Even if it hurts them, it doesn’t matter, because they can’t see past the racism.”

Patton grew up west of Broadway, in one of the remaining enclaves of thriving households that are scattered throughout Gary. Her family’s small, single-story home is painted red, white, and blue, and it sits on a leafy, suburban-feeling street lined with similar houses, many of their lawns carrying signs identifying the owners as proud union workers. Patton estimates that at least a quarter of the people living on her street work in the mills. Other yard signs read “Pence must go,” in protest of the former Indiana governor who is now vice president.

Patton’s parents met while both worked at a Nabisco factory in Chicago. She recalls waking up as early as 4:30 a.m. to be dropped off at daycare before school when they went to work. A math wiz and debate team competitor at Calumet High School before graduating in 2005, she attributes her stable childhood in part to the fact that her parents had employment outside Gary. “I kind of got bullied,” she said. “I guess because I had structure in my household. Probably moreso because I had both parents in my house. Indirectly–that person probably not even realizing that’s why they were doing it.”

After high school, Patton enrolled in Purdue University’s Northwest Indiana campus as a math major. She thrived as a student until she found footwork. “I was going to class, and then I stopped going to class,” she said. “I was still coming in at six in the morning and doing the math work, but then the rest of the classes that were not math related–that’s when I was sitting in these cubicles in the library with my headphones on, doing music.”