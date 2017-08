Earlier today, our friends at Stereogum hosted an intimate piano performance by darkwave conjurer Zola Jesus. She began by debuting an unheard new song, her forthcoming single “Siphon,” which she says still feels “really, really fragile” to play. She followed up with “Soak” and another new one, “Doma.”

Zola Jesus’s new album Okovi is out September 8, and we’ve also already heard “Exhumed.” Watch below.

[Stereogum]