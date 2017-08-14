Willie Nelson Cuts Utah Show Short Due to Altitude Sickness

Last night, Willie Nelson ended a concert near Salt Lake City early, later citing altitude sickness. The show, at the USANA Amphitheatre in West City Valley, Utah, ended while Nelson was still in “the early part of his set,” Billboard reports.

The eighty-four-year-old country music legend later apologized for the cancellation on social media. “This is Willie I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight,” he posted on Twitter and Facebook. “The altitude got to me I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.”

Nelson canceled several shows early this year due to what his representatives called a “bad cold.” And in March, his publicist responded to an anonymously sourced report that the singer was “deathly ill.” “He’s perfectly fine,” publicist Elaine Schock said at the time.

As Billboard notes, Nelson’s latest album, April’s God’s Problem Child, included a song called “Still Not Dead,” which jokingly addresses his somewhat frequent appearances as the subject of online death hoaxes. It’s pretty good. Listen below.