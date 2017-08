Today on Twitter, Weezer posted a very, very short and nearly meaningless preview of a new single titled “Mexican Fender.” The song will be out Thursday afternoon on the East Coast, as the tweet, which is written in Spanish, indicates. You can listen to several seconds of guitar riffs below, and check out “Feels Like Summer,” the band’s weirdo recent single here (though the video is a bit better).

prepárate para nueva música jueves en la mañana PST pic.twitter.com/A8actNDIgY — weezer (@Weezer) August 15, 2017