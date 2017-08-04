News \
Watch Jawbreaker Play Their First Show in 21 Years
Last night, emo legends Jawbreaker played their first show in over 21 years at the Ivy Room, a 200-person capacity venue in Albany, California. The band is scheduled to headline Chicago’s Riot Fest later this year and plan on releasing a documentary following their performance at the festival. Watch videos and read the setlist from last night’s reunion below.
Setlist:
“The Boat Dreams From The Hill”
“West Bay Invitational”
“Condition Oakland”
“Jet Black”
“Chemistry”
“Save Your Generation”
“Boxcar”