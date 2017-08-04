Watch Jawbreaker Play Their First Show in 21 Years

Last night, emo legends Jawbreaker played their first show in over 21 years at the Ivy Room, a 200-person capacity venue in Albany, California. The band is scheduled to headline Chicago’s Riot Fest later this year and plan on releasing a documentary following their performance at the festival. Watch videos and read the setlist from last night’s reunion below.

Setlist:

“The Boat Dreams From The Hill”

“West Bay Invitational”

“Condition Oakland”

“Jet Black”

“Chemistry”

“Save Your Generation”

“Boxcar”