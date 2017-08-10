Tori Amos – “Up The Creek”

Tori Amos has released a new single from her upcoming album Native Invader, which is due out September 8. “Up the Creek” is a driving, ominous electro-pop track, dominated by clouds of Amos’ trademark virtuosic piano and synth strings. The grounding melody is a richly harmonized, folksy refrain derived from words of wisdom from her Native American grandfather, according to a press release. “Up the Creek” also features Tori’s daughter Tash, who provides backing vocals. Amos previously released “Cloud Riders” in July, and will be on tour in the U.S. and Canada from October through December. Listen to “Up the Creek” below.