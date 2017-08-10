A Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! 10th Anniversary Special Is Coming to Adult Swim

It’s hard to believe, considering how active both Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim have been since, but it’s been a full seven years since there were new Tim and Eric, Awesome Show, Great Job! episodes or specials. The wild and innovative Adult Swim staple’s fifth and last season ended in 2010, with a one-time-only “Chrimbus Special” and related tour to top it off. But today Adult Swim has announced that, in addition to a previously-announced new season of the duo’s followup series Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories, a special celebrating the Awesome Show’s 10th anniversary is coming soon.

The half-hour special, which premieres on August 27, comes hot on the heels of Heidecker and Wareheim’s recently-concluded 10th-anniversary North American tour. Check out the poster for Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Awesome 10-Year Anniversary Version, Great Job? below, and an exclusive teaser clip of the special courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. The new season of Bedtime Stories will premiere on September 10.