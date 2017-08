Video: Thundercat- “Tokyo”

Thundercat’s “Tokyo” is a joyous ode to the city’s nerd culture that features the bassist singing about his love for the Gundam Café and Dragonball Z. The Drunk track’s just-released video naturally finds him enjoying the eponymous city’s wonders. The video, directed by Jun Hanamoto-Hearn, is his first since last year’s “Song for the Dead.” Watch Thundercat’s journeys below. He will also tour extensively throughout the fall; view those dates below, too.

Thundercat fall tour dates:

August 12 – San Francisco @ Outside Lands Festival

August 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival

August 30 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress

August 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

September 1 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

September 2 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

September 5 – Arcata, CA @ Humboldt State University

September 6 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

September 7 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Theatre

September 8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

September 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

September 11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

September 12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

September 14 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

September 15 – Bellevue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

September 16 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 19 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

September 20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre

September 21 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion @ Krannert Center

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

September 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

September 25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

September 29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

September 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 3 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

October 4 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

October 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

October 7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 8 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre

October 10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

October 13 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

November 11 – De Oosterpoort, NL @ Rockit Festival

November 14 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

November 15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

November 16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

November 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

November 19 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Roma

November 21 – Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre

November 23 – Madrid, ES @ Teatra Barceló

November 24 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo

November 25 – Milan, IT @ Jazz:RE:Found @ Base

November 27 – Trento, IT @ Jazz’ About @ Teatro Sanbapolis