The Pains of Being Pure at Heart – “My Only”

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s fourth album The Echo of Pleasure was originally scheduled for release July 14, but now it’s coming September 1. To tide us over, they’ve shared another new song: the sweet, cooing album opener, “My Only.” Pains frontman Kip Berman describes it as a love song for life’s non-casual relationships. “So many young bands sing idly of absolute devotion, and that’s cool,” Berman told Billboard. “But I am not young anymore. I’m married, with a young daughter and an old Volvo. There’s something about my life now that makes this song feel honest in a way it didn’t before.”

Listen below, then catch up on “When I Dance With You” and “Anymore.”

