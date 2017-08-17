The National Will Perform Their New Album Sleep Well Beast on NPR Before It’s Released

Ahead of the release of their new album Sleep Well Beast on September 8, The National will play the entirety of the LP at a live show at Union Transfer in Philadelphia on September 5. The audio from the show will be broadcast live on participating NPR stations and at NPR.org/music at 8pm Eastern time. NPR’s Bob Boilen and World Cafe’s Talia Schlanger will host the broadcast. Tickets for the Union Transfer show are available to purchase right now here.

The National have already released the album singles “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness,” “Guilty Party,” and “Carin at the Liquor Store.” Watch them perform assorted tracks from the album live here. Preorder Sleep Well Beast here.