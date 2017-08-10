The Knife Are Teasing a Mysterious New Project

The Knife released their last album, Shaking the Habitual, in 2013 and officially separated the following year. But as LCD Soundsystem has shown, no disbandment is necessarily permanent. Pitchfork has pointed out that the Swedish duo have updated their Facebook profile picture and posted a new cover video, which shows what appears to be candy being split by a knife. The page has also uploaded a 60-second video, titled “Mother of Knives Cooking Class,” that shows a figure preparing some odd kitchen ingredients. A bird mask, a hallmark of Knife member’s Karin Dreijer solo project Fever Ray, is also shown. Watch the video below.