The Knife Shares A Third New Teaser Video
Just several days ago, the seemingly defunct Swedish duo known as The Knife rekindled their internet accounts, after about three years of resting dormant. We already got a glimpse at a now-recurring character, the Mother of Knives. In the last clip, the masked figure was offering a macabre cooking class. In the new clip, shared via the group’s Facebook page today and titled “Mother of Knives Skill,” reversed voices and languid string sections score a classic knife-throwing routine. But, as is the fashion with the outré Scandinavian brother-sister pair, there’s something extremely discomfiting about the funhouse atmosphere. Watch it below.