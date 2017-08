During their set Friday night at Lollapalooza in Chicago, The Killers covered Muse’s “Starlight” and Smashing Pumpkin’s “Disarm.” The Muse cover was perhaps a gift for fans of the English rock group, whose set was cut short Thursday night due to bad weather. As for “Disarm,” it’s always nice to pay tribute to the local rock legends. Check out videos of both covers below.