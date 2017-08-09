Video: The Clientele – “Everyone You Meet”

Back in June, British indie rockers The Clientele announced the end of their seven-year absence with a new album, Music for the Age of Miracles, out in September. Now, the band has released a new song and music video called “Everyone You Meet.” The song is a sweet, reflective, string-infused pop tune, and all the footage for the video appears as though it was shot on Super 8 film. Directed by Paul Kelly, “Everyone You Meet” charmingly depicts the Northern London suburbs, highways and the band members in a garden.

Music for the Age of Miracles is out September 22. Watch “Everyone You Meet” below.