Taylor Swift Testifies in Alleged Groping Trial: “What He Did Was Despicable”

Today, Taylor Swift took the witness stand for the first time in her civil trial against David Mueller, a Colorado radio DJ whom she accused of groping her at a meet-and-greet before a concert. Mueller, who was subsequently fired from his job at the radio station KYGO, claims her accusation is false, and filed a lawsuit against the pop star in 2015, seeking to recoup lost wages from the $150,000-per-year gig. Swift quickly filed a countersuit for the symbolic amount of one dollar, stating that she hoped to serve “as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

In cross-examination, Mueller’s attorney Gabe McFarland asked Swift what her reaction was when she found out McFarland was fired. According to Denver’s ABC 7, Swift did not flinch. From ABC 7’s transcript:

“I didn’t have a reaction to a strange person I didn’t know losing his job…that was a product of his decisions, not mine,” Swift says. “I’m not going to let you or your client make me feel like this is my fault.” “I don’t know anything about Mr. Mueller. I don’t know him,” she continues. “I think what he did was despicable horrifying shocking, but I don’t know him at all.”

McFarland followed up by asking Swift if she was sure it was Mueller who grabbed her:

“It happened to me. He had a handful of my ass. It happened to me. I know it was him,” Swift says of Mueller. “I didn’t need a picture. I could have picked him out of a line of a thousand…this is not alleged. I don’t need you to grill me about the tiny details of this photograph.” “You can ask me a million questions about it and I’m never going to say something different,” Swift says. “I never have said anything different.”

In a lighter moment, McFarland asked Swift whether she watches police shows, attempting to make a point about the need to accurately ID a suspect in a lineup. Here’s how she answered:

“Have you ever watched police shows?” McFarland asks Swift.“Yes!” Swift replies.“I named my cat after Detective Olivia Benson from Law & Order SVU,” she says.

We’ll continue to post updates about the case as they become available.