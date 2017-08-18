Taylor Swift’s Social Media Accounts Are Now Blank, Raising Speculation About a New Album

Taylor Swift has blanked out her social media accounts. Her old Tumblr posts are gone; her infamous Instagram is empty. Past updates remain on her Twitter and Facebook accounts, but each is conspicuously missing an avatar and background image. Hope you saved all your favorite Fourth of July party photos.

This disturbance in the force means one of two things, probably: Either Swift has decided to retire to civilian life, or the whispers about her recording a new album in Nashville this year were true and she’s revving up for LP6. (Hey, that’s what Radiohead did.)

Also this week: Swift was spotted tapping “like” on a complimentary Tumblr post. SPIN has reached out to Swift’s representative for comment.

[H/t Taylor Swift Updates]