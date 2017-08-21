Taylor Swift would try to outdo a solar eclipse. On Friday (August 18), Swift deleted almost everything from her social media accounts, sending fans into a tizzy of speculation about the possibility of a new album announcement. After all, August 18, 2017 was the third anniversary of the release of “Shake It Off,” the lead single from Swift’s Grammy-winning album 1989.

In the second-most well-publicized news of the past week, North America experiences a rare total solar eclipse today. It peaks right around 2:45 p.m., New York time. Oh, and famous New Yorker Taylor Swift tweeted this lo-fi teaser clip of either an amplifier cable or a snake, depending how charitable you’re feeling:

Could Taylor Swift be planning to announce a new album on eclipse day? Possibly even at eclipse time? The rumors have fans breathless with excitement, spreading each and every rumor regardless of its probability:

According to several radio DJs, some Taylor news will be released at 2pm eastern today 😱😱😱😱 #TS6ISCOMING — Swiftcast (@Swiftcast13) August 21, 2017

Predictably enough, a few people have lost their minds trying to draw parallels between the activities of Swift and the literal sun. For example, Swift seems to have a thing for star icons lately. Also, her former Tumblr layout was space-themed—never mind that she hadn’t changed it since 2015. (Her Tumblr is now updated with that snake-like teaser clip.)

Fans have also repeatedly referred to an old Instagram post by Scott Borchetta, CEO of Swift’s label, Big Machine, which shows a clock set to 2:50. A stock image about the end of a school day… or a clue?

TS6 is rumored about time/the eclipse. The time is set at 2:50, the time the eclipse is at it’s peak in New York.. TAYLOR OMG pic.twitter.com/rJfeRjbCeW — Chloe 🌺 (@chloeswiftie89) August 20, 2017

Borchetta is back in the teaser game today, retweeting posts like this one:

Additionally, fans claim to have found a hidden JavaScript code on Swift’s official website, which is currently blank. The code switches the site’s background from white to black… like an eclipse!

There’s a js script running on her site called ivegotablankspace and makes the background black FUCK pic.twitter.com/8g82HrKCXR — Liz (@lizb321) August 18, 2017



The JavaScript code also allegedly returns the output “uibut xibu uifz epou tff,” an apparent alphabetic code for the “Shake It Off” lyric “that’s what they don’t see.”

Meanwhile,[email protected] rumor mill has heard that Swift will perform at this weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards. The VMAs air this coming Sunday, August 27.

Confirmed by two of my sources, Taylor is performing at the VMA’s where she will be making her comeback. #TS6 — Music Source (@PopFactsNews) July 3, 2017

Perhaps the best proof that Taylor Swift season is imminent: Mortal enemy Katy Perry has a video on the way for her would-be Swift diss “Swish Swish.” Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Check back after the eclipse for more on whatever Taylor Swift is planning, and remember that pink Ray-Bans are not enough to protect you from staring directly at the sun.

This post has been updated.