After winning her case against a radio DJ she accused of groping her, Taylor Swift has made her first public statement on the sexual-assault that began last week.

“I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process,” Swift said in a statement released to multiple media outlets Monday evening.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she continued. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Yesterday, a jury ruled in favor of Swift on all claims, finding that former radio host David Mueller groped her during a 2013 meet-and-greet event and that Swift’s team did not unlawfully interfere with Mueller’s employment contract when they reported his actions. Swift won a symbolic $1 in damages. [Vanity Fair]