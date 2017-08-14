On Friday, a judge dismissed Taylor Swift as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by former radio DJ David Mueller, who was fired after Swift accused him of groping her during a photo op before a 2013 concert. Mueller, the judge found, did not present sufficient evidence that Swift herself intended to get him canned. The rest of the case, however, remains in court: Mueller’s identical suit against Swift’s mother Andrea Swift and her radio liaison Frank Bell, and Swift’s countersuit, in which she accuses Mueller of assault and battery for the alleged groping.

Lawyers for each side presented closing arguments today (August 14). Gabriel McFarland, attorney for Mueller, argued that his client “is not the guy” who grabbed Swift’s butt, and that no one saw the alleged grope. McFarland also referenced a photo of the encounter, claiming the expression on Swift’s face wasn’t sufficiently distraught. “Not a single witness who was there gave any indication that they saw Mr. Mueller bend over or lean down to get low enough to get under Ms. Swift’s skirt,” McFarland said. “In addition, look at Ms. Swift’s face and ask yourself: Is that the face of a person who just had a strange man grab her butt? … That’s the face of someone who is taking a nice photograph.”

Taylor Swift, wearing a black turtleneck dress, shook her head and audibly sighed when Mueller’s attorney said his client didn’t do it. — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 14, 2017

When Mueller’s atty showed photo & said is this face of a women who was assaulted, TS grabbed her mother’s hand & dabbed tears from her eyes — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 14, 2017

Douglas Baldridge, attorney for Swift, countered that a victory for Swift would send a signal about the importance of consent. Mueller’s decision to sue his accuser, Baldridge suggested, represents a perversion of justice: “In the most twisted circumstances, Mr. Mueller is seeking millions from these people for his wrongful conduct.” Baldridge also referenced the photo of Swift with Mueller, which was not publicly released but leaked widely. Mueller, he says, is pictured with a “shit-eating grin.”

Last week, Swift testified that she was so stunned by her encounter with Mueller that she responded by saying “thank you for coming” in a monotone. No one could have seen the grope itself, she said, because a witness would have had to been beneath her, “and we didn’t have anyone positioned there.”

Mueller’s suit seeks compensation for lost wages as a result of the termination of his contract with radio station KYGO. Swift’s countersuit seeks a symbolic $1. The jury of eight—six women and two men—have now begun deliberations. They must reach a unanimous decision.