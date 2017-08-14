A jury has ruled in favor of Taylor Swift in her case against former KYGO radio DJ Robert Mueller, who was fired in 2013 after Swift accused him of groping her prior to concert in Denver. After deliberating almost four hours this afternoon (August 14), the jury returned a verdict finding in favor of Swift on all claims, BuzzFeed’s Claudia Rosenbaum reported. Swift sued for a symbolic $1, intended as “an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

The judge previously had tossed out a portion of Mueller’s case, saying he failed to prove that Swift personally intended to have him fired when she reported the incident to his employers. Mueller similarly accused Swift’s mother Andrea Swift and her radio liaison Frank Bell of reporting the incident with the intention of getting him fired; the jury found that they did not.

Swift has reportedly attended every day of the trial but has not appeared in public. Although her testimony was widely reported, she has yet to comment on the case.

Complete victory for Taylor Swift. Jury founds David Mueller assaulted and battered Taylor Swift and awarded her $1. — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 14, 2017

Jury did not find Andrea Swift or Frank Bell tortiously interfered with David Mueller’s employment contract. — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 14, 2017