Tame Impala stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to perform the song “Love/Paranoia” from their latest record, Currents. The band also performed at Panorama Festival in New York this past weekend. Singer Kevin Parker’s lead vocals are steeped in reverb, the shiny synth melodies radiate, and the band is aglow in purple light, making for a very dreamy performance.

Watch Tame Impala on Fallon below.