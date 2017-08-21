The Internet’s Syd has released a new single titled “Bad Dream/No Looking Back.” According to the cover art attached to the song on Soundcloud, the song is billed as “Part of the upcoming feature soundtrack Always Never Home,” and Syd later added on Twitter that a project by that name will be out on Sept. 8.

Always Never Home drops September 8th — syd (@internetsyd) August 21, 2017

It’s unclear at the moment if that is a new solo album, or something else. It’s worth noting that there appears to be no previously announced film by that title. For now, enjoy the slinky new song, which would fit right at home on Syd’s excellent debut solo album, Fin, from earlier this year.