Merge Records are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Spoon’s adventurous sixth album Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga with a deluxe vinyl reissue. The 11-track album has been remastered, and there’s a second disc featuring the band’s complementary Get Nice! EP, a 12-track bonus CD released shortly after the studio album. It’s out October 20, and you can pre-order it here, and sample the new cover art and shiny new layout.