So You Think You Can Dance To Perfume Genius?

A Perfume Genius song was featured on last night’s episode of FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance. Contestants Robert and Jasmine did an contemporary dance routine choreographed by Stacey Tookey to the No Shape opener “Otherside.” As Pitchfork points out, it was actually the second time a PG track was featured on the show. Unfortunately, contestant Robert got eliminated last night, which goes to show you that maybe you can’t dance to Perfume Genius. (Just kidding, you totally can — there’s even a contest!) Check it out below.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.