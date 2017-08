Shabazz Palaces’ “Shine a Light,” the lead single from their Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star and Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines double release, now has a video. Directed by Neil Ferron, the black-and-white clip takes a look at a fairly joyous ceremony involving children, adults, and the elderly. Shabazz Palaces member Ishmael Butler’s disembodied head appears as part of some sacrifice. Watch the video below.