Selena Gomez Cast in New Woody Allen Movie

Selena Gomez is set to appear in an upcoming Woody Allen film. Details are scarce for now, but like last year’s Café Society, the yet-untitled project will be released by Amazon Studios. Co-starring alongside Gomez: Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet, who’s received early accolades for his role in Call Me By Your Name.

It’s the latest high-profile movie gig for Gomez, who executive-produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and last year appeared in the films The Fundamentals of Caring and In Dubious Battle. She also looks to be gearing up for a new album, releasing the Talking Heads-sampling “Bad Liar” and the Gucci Mane-featuring “Fetish.”

In the meantime, Allen is set to premiere another new film, Wonder Wheel, at the New York Film Festival this October. It stars James Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, and Kate Winslet, and is set to be released by Amazon on December 1. [THR]