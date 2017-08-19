Ryan Adams Calls Father John Misty the “Most Self-Important Asshole on Earth”

In a series of now-deleted tweets from this morning, Ryan Adams called Father John Misty “the most self-important asshole on earth” as well as “Elton Josh” and “Sir Fuckhead,” and reduced the Chuck E. Cheese-loving singer’s career to a “Nick Cave impression.” As Sterogum notes, the tirade was apparently triggered by a tweet from Austin City Limits announcing a performance from Misty.

We'll have #FatherJohnMisty on the #acltv stage Tuesday 8/22! Live stream his entire performance here https://t.co/5Vpvvu8tFB #poweredbydell — Austin City Limits (@acltv) August 19, 2017

“It’s so wonderful you booked the most self-important asshole on earth to ‘break it all down for us’ while he does his Nick Cave impression,” Ryan replied in a since-deleted tweet.

That prompted a response from Har Mar Superstar. “Yo Ryan. Chill out, dude,” he replied to Adams before writing a separate tweet.

I want to hug @TheRyanAdams right now. Love is all we have. Targeting other artists is trivial. — Har Mar Superstar (@HarMarSuperstar) August 19, 2017

Ryan’s response didn’t disappoint. “Yeah, Elton Josh has never targeted another artist before. Ever. Weren’t you in a video of his lampooning Kurt Cobain? Ummmmmmm,” he wrote, referencing Misty’s “Total Entertainment Forever” video.

“Did you hug Elton Josh when we talks shit about every person ever? You must be in a constant embraces with Sir Fuckhead,” he wrote in a second tweet.

When a Twitter user asked “Who is Elton Josh?”, Adams replied: “FJM. He sounds like shit Elton John but if he was just sitting in a corner staring at his hands on LSD.”

It’s unclear why exactly Adams decided to unload on Misty now, though it’s possible he’s just been biding his time since April of last year, when Misty called Adams’ cover of Taylor Swifts 1989 “a “grotesque stunt.“

Three weeks ago, Adams also tweeted some wildly rude shit about The Strokes such as: “Julian Casablancas: who got you strung out on lasagna tho?” We look forward to his next tirade.

[Stereogum]