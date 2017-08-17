Robert Pattinson Has Finally Responded to Donald Trump’s Bizarre Tweets About His Relationship With Kristen Stewart

Before he equivocated about a white supremacist murder, before he threatened war with North Korea, before he advocated a Muslim ban, before he drove a big truck, Donald Trump had more quotidian concerns bouncing back and forth across his tiny little brain. It was an apocalyptic year: 2012, end of the Mayan calendar and of the Twilight film franchise. Breaking Dawn — Part 2 hit theaters on November 16. Two days before, the future president of the United States tweeted this:

After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen–she will cheat on him again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2012

And four days before that, he tweeted this:

Robert Pattinson is putting on a good face for the release of Twilight. He took my advice on Kristen Stewart…I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

Two weeks before that, he tweeted this:

Everyone is asking me to speak more on Robert & Kristen.I don't have time except to say "Robert, drop her, she cheated on you & will again!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2012

And the day before that, he tweeted this:

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Four days before that, he tweeted this:

Robert I'm getting a lot of heat for saying you should dump Kristen- but I'm right. If you saw the Miss Universe girls you would reconsider. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

And this!

Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion. She will cheat again–100 certain–am I ever wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

And the day before that, he tweeted this.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Thanks to the magic of social media and his own obsession with press coverage, the American people have access to a rich archive of our president’s unseemly fixations. Trump’s brief obsession with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart ranks alongside his diatribe about his predecessor’s gum-chewing habit as the strangest of these. What drove him to tweet seven times about the breakup of America’s sweethearts? Why did he seem so desperate for Pattinson’s friendship? And what did the subjects of his sweaty speculation think of all this?

Until now, like the great philosophical inquiries, all of these questions were virtually unanswerable. Today, those of us who care about these things got some long-awaited insight into one of them, at least. That’s because a noble reporter at Entertainment Weekly had the good sense to ask Pattinson about it. Unfortunately, Pattinson’s answer wasn’t particularly revealing:

Does it seem somewhat surreal that the current president of the United States once wrote a bunch of tweets about you?

[Laughs] I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn’t really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, “Well, I guess that is related to me.” But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, “Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.” It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me.

Now all we need to do is pick the brain of MEAT BALL’S GHOST, the guy who used the RPatz/KStew tweets to predict Trump’s presidency.