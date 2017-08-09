Rihanna Apologizes for Comparing Diplo’s Music to “Airport Reggae”

Yesterday, Diplo revealed in an interview with GQ Style that he’s repeatedly tried and failed to work with Rihanna. What’s more, he said that each rejection from the pop star has been accompanied by a solid burn. When Rih refused to contribute to “Lean On,” she told Diplo that she doesn’t “do house music,” but the crueler line came later, when he said she compared one of his tracks to “a reggae song at an airport.” News of Rihanna’s tremendous owning of Diplo quickly spread, prompting a response from the Barbaian singer on Instagram: “#DutyFree 😂😂😂 My bad @diplo,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXjH933j4lx/

A few hours later Diplo tweeted his own response: