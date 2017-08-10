Stream S/T, Rainer Maria’s First New Album in 11 Years

Midwest emo outliers Rainer Maria return next week with S/T, their first album since 2006’s Catastrophe Keeps Us Together. Ten years’ worth of personal growth hasn’t changed them much as a band, though: They sound as vibrant and self-consciously literary as ever. Hearing “Suicides and Lazy Eyes” and “Lower Worlds” as singles didn’t prepare you for the magnetic distortion they acquire in sequence.

Stream S/T now via NPR. The album is officially out August 18 from Polyvinyl. See Rainer Maria’s upcoming fall tour dates here.