Rainer Maria – “Forest Mattress”

Wisconsin-founded emo trio Rainer Maria are back in force this year, and they’ve just released a third song ahead of their upcoming reunion album S/T. “Forest Mattress” steps back from the rocket fuel energy of “Lower Worlds” and the near-power-pop churn of “Suicides and Lazy Eyes,” finding its roots in the band’s classic moody yet muscular sound.

S/T is out August 18. It will be Rainer Maria’s first album since 2006’s Catastrophe Keeps Us Together. Listen below.

[Stereogum]