Queens of the Stone Age are taking their sweet time unveiling their upcoming seventh album, Villains. Today, almost two months after first single “The Way You Used to Do,” the band premiered a second new song, “The Evil Has Landed,” via Beats 1. We’ve already heard “Evil” live; listen to the studio version below, along with an excerpt from their interview.

Villains is out August 25. While you’re waiting, review the band’s catalog with our ranked list of QOTSA albums.