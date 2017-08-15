Protomartyr – “My Children”

Detroit post-punks Protomartyr have released “My Children,” the blocky second single from their upcoming album Relatives in Descent. They released a first single, “A Private Understanding,” alongside the album announcement last month.

Relatives in Descent is out September 29. The week prior, Protomartyr will play a celebratory hometown boat cruise with Adult, Metz, Tyvek, and Preoccupations, which sounds like a pretty good time. Hope the drinks are cheap. Hear “My Children” below.