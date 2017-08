Playboi Carti has released the video for the Lil Uzi Vert-featuring “wokeuplikethis*”—the other hit from his self-titled debut mixtape—as a Tidal exclusive. The flick borrows from the distorted perspectives of “Magnolia,” except he’s mainly in a prison yard instead of the streets and there are less cameos. Watch the video, directed by jmp, here or below.