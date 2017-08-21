Photos from House of Vans at the Surf Lodge with Jenny Lewis

The season may be down to its final weeks, but the ultimate summer experience was still in full swing this weekend for House of Vans at the Surf Lodge in scenic Montauk, NY. Revered singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis headlined an intimate sunset performance on Saturday night, along with a packed schedule of surf film screenings, paddleboard lessons, and a special screen printing workshop with renowned surfboard artist Alex Knost. Check out the photos above for a look into the festivities.

*This is branded content, produced by our marketing department in partnership with our advertisers—not by editorial. Read our branded content policies here.