Perfume Genius’ excellent album No Shape was released a few months ago. Now, the artist has shared a set of Spotify singles, including a version of his song “Slip Away” and a cover of Mary Margaret O’Hara’s “Body’s in Trouble.” According to Mike Hadreas, he started performing it on tour after hearing it for the first time. “I wouldn’t dare try to mimic or recapture her performance, but I tried to sing in the same wandering, mantra-like way, but taking it somewhere a little more sinister,” he said in a press statement. “My relationship with my own body is confusing and I use music to try and puzzle it out, or as rebellion against needing a form at all.” Listen below.