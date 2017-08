Pearl Jam took footage from their August 21 and 22 at Wrigley Field last year to make a concert film, fittingly titled Let’s Play Two. (Which, for non-sports fans, is a reference to Chicago Cubs legend Ernie Banks.) You can watch a teaser of the movie, which doesn’t have a release date, below. Pearl Jam was also inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by David Letterman earlier this year.