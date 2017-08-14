Pantone Has Given Prince His Own Shade of Purple

Pantone, the company that is the Grand Poobah of all things color, has granted the late Prince his own hue of purple. Working with Prince’s estate, Pantone’s “Love Symbol #2,” is “inspired by his custom-made Yamaha purple piano,” according to a press release. See the new color here.

Pantone’s announcement follows what’s been an eventful year for Prince’s estate that included some of his famous videos finally hitting YouTube and the re-release of his opus Purple Rain.