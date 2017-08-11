Stream Oneohtrix Point Never’s Cannes-Winning Score for Crime Thriller Good Time

Oneohtrix Point Never’s last album, the ambitious and dystopian career highlight Garden of Delete, came out in 2015. There’s no word yet on when the proper follow-up might be coming, but today fans get the next best thing: 0PN mastermind Daniel Lopatin’s soundtrack to the Safdie Brothers crime thriller Good Time, which won the award for best soundtrack at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film also hits theaters today.

We’ve already heard two advance tracks: “The Pure and the Damned,” which features guest vocals from Iggy Pop, and “Leaving the Park,” a sprawling synthscape in the mode of Lopatin’s early material. Hear the full 13-track album below via Spotify.