Watch Nine Inch Nails Play Their Twin Peaks Track “She’s Gone Away” Live For the First Time

Nine Inch Nails performed an intimate, hastily-announced show at New York City’s Webster Hall last night, following a headlining spot at Panorama Festival the previous night. They played a huge swatch of their catalog at Panorama, but did not pay tribute to their recent Twin Peaks: The Return appearance by performing “She’s Gone Away,” the song they’re shown playing at The Bang Bang Bar, and a track from the band’s December EP Not the Actual Events. At last night’s show, they brought a bit of the Roadhouse to Webster Hall, performing the song for the first time. Watch footage below, and read our review of Nine Inch Nails’ latest EP, ADD VIOLENCE.

[Stereogum]