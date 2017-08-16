The popular basketball video game NBA 2K released a new trailer for its upcoming edition today, and perhaps in a nod to Prodigy, it is scored by the late great’s verse on “Shook Ones Pt. II.” Well, it’s scored by some aggressively edited version of “Shook Ones Pt. II” that renders it incomprehensible at points.

Here is how the lyrics to the verse would look like in the truncated form used by 2K.

I got you stuck off the realness, we be the infamous

You heard of us, official Queensbridge murderers

The Mobb comes equipped for warfare, beware

Of my crime family who got ‘nough shots to share

For all of those who wanna profile and pose

Rock you in your face, stab your brain with your nose bone

You all alone in these streets, cousin

Every man for they self in this land we be gunnin’

And keep them shook crews runnin’, like they supposed to

They come around, but they never come close to

I can see it inside your face, you’re in the wrong place

Cowards like you just get they whole body laced up

With bullet holes and such

Speak the wrong words, man, and you will get touched

You can put your whole army against my team and

I guarantee you it’ll be your very last time breathin’

Your simple words just don’t move me: you’re minor, we’re major

You’re all up in the game and don’t deserve to be a player

Don’t make me have to call your name out

Your crew is featherweight, my gunshots’ll make you levitate

I’m only 19, but my mind is older

When the things get for real, my warm heart turns cold

Another nigga deceased, another story gets told

It ain’t nothin’ really, ayo Dun, spark the Philly

So I can get my mind off these yellow-backed niggas

Why they still alive? I don’t know, go figure

Meanwhile back in Queens the realness and foundation

If I die, I couldn’t choose a better location

When the slugs penetrate, you feel a burnin’ sensation

Gettin’ closer to God in a tight situation

Now take these words home and think it through

Or the next rhyme I write might be about you

Granted, radio versions of violent rap songs are obviously edited, too. However, they would at least let the line “Rock you in your face, stab your brain with your nose bone” line fly if not in full, then nearly so. Say what you will about NBA 2K18’s gesture, but “Shook Ones Pt. II” without that bar isn’t “Shook Ones Pt. II.” See for yourself below.