NBA 2K18’s Trailer Completely Butchers Prodigy’s “Shook Ones Pt. II” Verse
The popular basketball video game NBA 2K released a new trailer for its upcoming edition today, and perhaps in a nod to Prodigy, it is scored by the late great’s verse on “Shook Ones Pt. II.” Well, it’s scored by some aggressively edited version of “Shook Ones Pt. II” that renders it incomprehensible at points.
Here is how the lyrics to the verse would look like in the truncated form used by 2K.
I got you stuck off the realness, we be the infamous
You heard of us, official Queensbridge murderers
The Mobb comes equipped for warfare, beware
Of my crime family who got ‘nough shots to share
For all of those who wanna profile and pose
Rock you in your face, stab your brain with your nose bone
You all alone in these streets, cousin
Every man for they self in this land we be gunnin’
And keep them shook crews runnin’, like they supposed to
They come around, but they never come close to
I can see it inside your face, you’re in the wrong place
Cowards like you just get they whole body laced up
With bullet holes and such
Speak the wrong words, man, and you will get touched
You can put your whole army against my team and
I guarantee you it’ll be your very last time breathin’
Your simple words just don’t move me: you’re minor, we’re major
You’re all up in the game and don’t deserve to be a player
Don’t make me have to call your name out
Your crew is featherweight, my gunshots’ll make you levitate
I’m only 19, but my mind is older
When the things get for real, my warm heart turns cold
Another nigga deceased, another story gets told
It ain’t nothin’ really, ayo Dun, spark the Philly
So I can get my mind off these yellow-backed niggas
Why they still alive? I don’t know, go figure
Meanwhile back in Queens the realness and foundation
If I die, I couldn’t choose a better location
When the slugs penetrate, you feel a burnin’ sensation
Gettin’ closer to God in a tight situation
Now take these words home and think it through
Or the next rhyme I write might be about you
Granted, radio versions of violent rap songs are obviously edited, too. However, they would at least let the line “Rock you in your face, stab your brain with your nose bone” line fly if not in full, then nearly so. Say what you will about NBA 2K18’s gesture, but “Shook Ones Pt. II” without that bar isn’t “Shook Ones Pt. II.” See for yourself below.
#NBA2K18 has everyone shook! Watch the debut #2K18 trailer featuring “Shook Ones” by Mobb Deep. pic.twitter.com/WqZa8u7tT9
— NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 16, 2017