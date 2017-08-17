MTV’s stripped-to-the-acoustics live music series MTV Unplugged is coming back this fall, and rock-pop star Shawn Mendes is making the reboot’s first appearance.

According to Variety, Mendes will be the first to appear on the new take of Unplugged with a performance shot at Los Angeles’ Theater at Ace Hotel. The episode will air on Sept. 8.

The show, which originally ran from 1989-2009, is back and will again feature artists reinterpreting a set of their songs. In the past legends like Nirvana and Bruce Springsteen appeared on the music series, as well as more contemporary acts like Miley Cyrus and Adele.

Mendes told Variety he was excited to be a part of the show after seeing Pearl Jam’s Unplugged session from 1992. He said, “It wasn’t so much about the commercial, showman side of it; It was really about the music.”

Mendes added, “People come to my shows not really knowing what to expect, and they leave experiencing a real rock-pop concert. We’re playing 100% of the time. To be able to film that and put it out to the people is exciting.”

This article originally appeared in Billboard.