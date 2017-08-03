Hear Motörhead’s Surprisingly Faithful Cover of David Bowie’s Classic “Heroes”

The world lost David Bowie and Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister within two weeks of one another last year. It turns out that just before both died, one rock legend paid tribute to another. In 2015, for an upcoming covers album called Under Cöver, Lemmy and co. recorded a version of Bowie’s classic anthem “Heroes,” which you can hear below via Rolling Stone. Their version is more or less true to the soaring original–albeit with a lot more distortion.

Under Cöver, which also features takes on tunes by the Ramones, Judas Priest, and Metallica, will be released September 1.