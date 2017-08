Moses Sumney has dropped his new song “Quarrel,” which features contributions from Cam O’bi, Paris Strother of the R&B trio KING, and Thundercat, who also appeared on last year’s “Lonely World.” A follow-up to June’s “Doomed,” Sumney’s latest trades in the falsetto brooding for a composition that’s more propulsive, ending in a jazz coda. Listen below. AFROMANTICISM, Sumney’s debut LP, is out September 22.