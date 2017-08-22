Morrissey has announced his 11th studio album, entitled Low in High School. It’s due out November 17 through BMG and Morrissey’s own label Etienne. The record is produced by producer Joe Chiccarelli, who has won Grammys for work with The White Stripes and Raconteurs and worked on records from by everyone from Frank Zappa to Pat Benatar to The Strokes. He also produced Morrissey’s previous studio album, 2014’s World Peace Is None of Your Business.

Low in High School was recorded in France and Rome. No track list or cover art has been revealed, but the former Smiths frontman did announce a show celebrating the release of the album, taking place at The Hollywood Bowl on November 10. We’ll have more information as it comes.