Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin’s Directorial Debut About High Stakes Poker, Has Its First Trailer

Revered TV and film writer Aaron Sorkin hopped in the director’s chair for the very first time to direct the script he wrote for Molly’s Game, a thriller based on a true story about a entrepreneur making millions by running a high-stakes poker game. The film, which is based on a memoir by the real Molly Bloom and stars Jessica Chastain in the title role, was bought at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Ahead of its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, the first trailer has been released. The movie will see a wide release on November 22.

The list of co-stars includes Idris Elba as Chastain’s character’s lawyer, Kevin Costner as her father, Chris O’Dowd, Brian d’Arcy James, Bill Camp, Graham Greene, and Claire Rankin. Oh yeah, and Michael Cera plays himself as an obsessive gambler (Could it be true in real life?) Fans of Sorkin’s own Moneyball and the likes of The Wolf of Wall Street, this one is clearly for you. Watch the first clip below. [Variety]