Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Choked to Death, According to Coroner: Report

Prodigy died of accidental choking, the Clark County Medical Examiner has determined, according to TMZ. The Mobb Deep rapper died June 20 in a Las Vegas hospital while being treated for sickle cell anemia. He was 42. TMZ initially reported that he’d choked to death on an egg.

A public funeral was held for Prodigy on June 29. Since his death, two previously unheard Mobb Deep songs–“Try My Hand” and “What You Think“–have been released.

Read remembrances of Prodigy from AZ, DJ Whoo Kid, Mister Cee and others here.