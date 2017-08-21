Mobb Deep – “Greatness”

Hot 97 and 106 and Park vet DJ Absolut released music with Mobb Deep during the late Prodigy’s liftime and also recently premiered a posthumous unreleased track by the group, titled “What You Think.” Today, he’s posted another song from the Queensbridge group, the third new Mobb Deep track posted since Prodigy’s tragic passing in June. “Greatness,” the new release, is heavy-duty gangsta rap features a sinister, piano-driven beat with some rap-rock breaks (strewn with invasive Absolut tags, unfortunately).

Prodigy/Mobb Deep collaborator The Alchemist also posted the unreleased “Try My Hand” in late July. Listen to “Greatness” below.