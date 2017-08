The Miley Cyrus reboot is off and running: Last night, she released a video for “Younger Now,” the title track from her upcoming album. The synth-driven, sung pop song is far removed from the hip-hop persona she inhabited on 2013’s Bangerz, as she sings about how “change is a thing you can count on / I feel so much younger now.” Watch below. Younger Now is out September 29.