Watch a Short Doc About Metallica Bassist Robert Trujillo’s 12-Year-Old Son Playing With Korn

When Korn’s bassist Fieldy was unable to join them on a recent tour of South America, the band had a surprising pick for his temporary replacement: Tye Trujillo, the virtuosic 12-year-old son of their old friend, Metallica (and former Suicidal Tendencies) bassist Robert Trujillo. Today, the band released an extremely charming short documentary about Tye’s short tenure as their resident five-string slapper, narrated by his very proud dad. “I didn’t have to help him with anything…I was there basically to offer him snacks and water,” the elder Truillo told Rolling Stone, which premiered the film. It’s true: Tye is no joke. Watch Korn and the Prodigy Son, directed by Korn videographer Sébastien Paquet, below.